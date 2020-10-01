Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 3 Syrian fighters killed in Nagorno-Karabakh: Reports

At least three members of Syrian opposition groups, who are believed to be contractors working for Turkish security companies, have been killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone amid the ongoing escalation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:19 IST
At least 3 Syrian fighters killed in Nagorno-Karabakh: Reports
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Yerevan [Armenia], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): At least three members of Syrian opposition groups, who are believed to be contractors working for Turkish security companies, have been killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone amid the ongoing escalation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, The Guardian reported, citing sources. Starting from Monday, several international media and regional experts have claimed that Turkey sent militants from territories under its control in northern Syria to fight for Azerbaijan in the recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian Foreign Ministry has already expressed concern over these reports and called on the leadership of the involved states to take effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict and to immediately withdraw them from the region.

According to the media outlet, citing opposition members operating in Syria's Idlib, they were offered by military commanders to work in Azerbaijan, in particular, to guard observation posts and oil and gas facilities. The offers prescribed three or six-month contracts with a salary of 7,000-10,000 Turkish lira ($900-1,300) per month, the publication said. A relative of one of the Syrian men killed in Nagorno-Karabakh said his cousin told him he was leaving for Azerbaijan on September 20, days before the most recent escalation erupted on Sunday. He and other relatives of the three dead men were informed about their death on Tuesday.

Armenia has accused Turkey of recruiting Syrian mercenaries to fight on the side of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, something denied by Baku. Turkey has pledged full solidarity with Azerbaijan and said it was time to "end Armenian occupation" of the Azerbaijani land. Baku said Ankara gave it "moral support." The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on Sunday when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking military hostilities. Azerbaijan claimed that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area and Yerevan, which supports the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said the area had been subject to attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EIB announces first closing of €82m of European Circular Bioeconomy Fund

The European Investment Bank EIB, the European Commission and ECBF Management GmbH today announced the first closing of 82 million of the European Circular Bioeconomy Fund ECBF, the first equity fund exclusively focused on the bioeconomy an...

Ashok Leyland reports 5 pc decline in commercial vehicle sales in Sep at 8,344 units

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 5 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 8,344 units in September. The company had sold 8,780 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory fili...

Swedish government faces battle to stay in power as labour talks fail

Swedens minority government faces a potential rebellion by three small parties that keep it in power over plans to ease rules in the countrys rigid labour market.Talks between trade unions and employer organisations broke down early on Thur...

German workers start felling trees to build road despite protests

Construction workers began felling part of a German forest on Thursday so that a highway can be built despite efforts by around 150 environmental activists to stop them.Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest nort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020