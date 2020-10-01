External Affairs Minister Jaishankar greets Chinese government, its people on 71st anniversary of PRC
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended his felicitation to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the Chinese government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:44 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended his felicitation to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the Chinese government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. "Extend my felicitations to State Councilor & FM Wang Yi and the Government and People of PRC on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China." Jaishankar tweeted.
China's State Council on Wednesday held a reception in Beijing at The Great Hall of The People to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. It was attended by the Communist Party of China and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, as well as nearly 500 guests from home and abroad, Xinhua reported. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Taiwan responds to China's 'death threat' after US State Dept official's visit irks Beijing
Beijing unlikely to approve Oracle, Walmart's TikTok deal -Global Times
Beijing unlikely to approve ByteDance's TikTok deal with Oracle -Global Times
Rare leopards reappear in habitats near Beijing after over two decades
Beijing unlikely to approve Oracle, Walmart's TikTok deal - Global Times