Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa pays tribute to Gandhi

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:14 IST
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa pays tribute to Gandhi
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. (Photo credit: India in Sri Lanka Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. Accompanied by some officers of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa paid his tributes to Gandhi in Temple Trees, Sri Lanka.

"A touching gesture by Hon PM @PresRajapaksa who paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Temple Trees in SriLanka along with officers of the High Commission of India," India in Sri Lanka said in a tweet. In the following tweet, the Embassy further said, "'Truth and non-violence are as old as the hills' Mahatma Gandhi said. These precepts also given to the world by The Buddha continue to be the bedrock of the idea of India."

"Mahatma Gandhi was a son of India but he belongs to the world at large. He believed that a truly independent India is bound to help its neighbours. The philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family - is India's eternal principle," the Embassy added. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tests negative for COVID-19 spokeswomanU.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has tested negative for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Friday after ...

No 7-day mandatory quarantine in Nepal for tourists having COVID-19 negative report

In a bid to revive the hard-hit tourism industry, Nepal on Friday announced that foreign tourists having COVID-19 negative report will not be required to quarantine themselves for seven days from October 17. The move came after mounting pre...

Forex reserves drop USD 3.017 bn to USD 542.021 bn

After touching a lifetime high in the previous week, the countrys foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 3.017 billion to USD 542.021 billion in the week ended September 25, RBI data showed on Friday. In the week ended September 18, t...

Hathras: Goa Cong protests UP action against Gandhi, Vadra

The Goa Congress on Friday protested over the treatment meted out by Uttar Pradesh police to senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a day earlier while the siblings were on their way to meet the kin of a 19-year-old Dalit gir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020