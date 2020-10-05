Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York governor vows 'aggressive enforcement' amid weak observance of COVID-19 norms

Heavy-handed enforcement would be carried out in New York from Monday onwards, said State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid low observance of Covid-19 norms in the city.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-10-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 04:05 IST
New York governor vows 'aggressive enforcement' amid weak observance of COVID-19 norms
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy-handed enforcement would be carried out in New York from Monday onwards, said State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid low observance of Covid-19 norms in the city. "Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hotspot ZIP codes. NYS will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow. As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the state initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased," Cuomo tweeted.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US' COVID-19 death toll is nearing 210,000 as of Sunday afternoon, and New York remains one of the worst-hit states. Amid a rising number of cases in the state, Cuomo expressed concern about the lack of testing in the schools.

"I am concerned about the lack of testing in schools. If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the State will close them immediately," he said. "We all want schools to reopen IF they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this state that I would not send my child to a school that I didn't know was safe. Without testing we can't assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school," Governor Cuomo said in a subsequent tweet.

He also informed that 1,222 new COVID-19 cases were on Saturday. "Today's update on the numbers: Of the 110,329 tests reported yesterday, 1,222 were positive (1.11% of total). Total hospitalizations fell to 618. Sadly, there were 14 COVID fatalities yesterday," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in La Liga CAN COURTOIS SAVES HAND MADRID ANOTHER TITLEIt is often said that league titles are won by defences but in the case of Real Madrid, the phrase could be boiled down to the goalkeeper, namely a Thiba...

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

By Reena Bhardwaj A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also sho...

Congress to hold Satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar statues across country to demand justice for Hathras victim

Taking the battle to next level, Congress Party will be holding a silent sit-in at the state and district level across the country as part of the partys protest demanding justice for the victim and her family in Hathras incident. Congress G...

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

By Reena Bhardwaj A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020