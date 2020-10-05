Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 disrupted mental health services in most countries despite high demand: WHO

A survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shows that mental health services have been disrupted in 93 per cent of countries despite increased demands, Devora Kestel, the director of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, said on Monday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:01 IST
COVID-19 disrupted mental health services in most countries despite high demand: WHO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): A survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shows that mental health services have been disrupted in 93 per cent of countries despite increased demands, Devora Kestel, the director of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, said on Monday. The WHO official specified that the survey was conducted in 130 countries across WHO's six regions from June to August 2020.

"The results are in a way confirming what we understood from previous preliminary surveys that indicated that now in almost 90 per cent of countries, 89, to be precise, per cent of countries, do have a national mental health and psychological support plans, but only 17 per cent of them do have funding allocated to implement those plans. We have also found that only 7 per cent of countries confirm no disruption of services, which means that in 93 per cent of countries some kind of disruptions took place," Kestel told a virtual briefing. According to the WHO official, there has been a continuation of inpatient services despite the pandemic, but outpatient services were most affected.

"In terms of geographical location, I would say that the most evident distinction is among high-income countries or middle-to-high income countries versus low-income countries, where you see better coverage in some cases in high-income countries rather than in low-income countries," Kestel said. She underlined that mental health services have been historically underfunded. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS Sushant report 'slap' on those 'defaming' Maha: Minister

The AIIMS medical board report ruling out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the actors death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday. Speaking to reporters ...

Ethiopia bans flights over dam for security reasons - aviation chief

Ethiopia has banned all flights over its giant new hydropower dam on the Blue Nile for security reasons, the head of its civil aviation authority said on Monday. Ethiopia is locked in a dispute with Egypt and Sudan over its 4 billion Grand ...

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar; links it to Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing an insidious game of intimidation through its puppet CBI after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020