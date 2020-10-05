Israel, India agree to continue cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke to "his friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agreed to continue its cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus. Following the telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart, the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted, "I have spoken with my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we have agreed to continue to promote cooperation between countries in the fight against the coronavirus, with an emphasis on technological cooperation and testing."

In August, a delegation of Israeli scientists has visited New Delhi bringing with them medical equipment with cutting-edge technologies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "Israel and India share collaborations in every area of science. The friendship and trust our countries have developed over the years have improved the ongoing studies' speed and quality. I am sure that some of these will be successful and result in great value to our countries and humanity," K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor from the Prime Minister of India's office (PMO) had opined.

These trials were a part of a multi-pronged mission visiting India from Israel to cooperate on COVID-19 research and development, further cementing the strategic relationship between the two nations. (ANI)