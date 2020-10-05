White House Press Secretary tests COVID-19 positive

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. "After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," McEnany said in a statement.

She added, "I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time." The Press Secretary said will begin the quarantine process and she has planned to work remotely. (ANI)