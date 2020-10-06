US must learn to live with Covid virus, just like Flu, says Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed coronavirus pandemic likening the highly contagious virus to the seasonal flu and said that there people in the United States should "learn to live with it." President Trump further said that closing down the country is not an option.
In a tweet after returning to the White House after being hospitalised for Covid-19, Trump said: "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Last week, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, he commented "Feeling really good!" and urged people to not be afraid of the virus. (ANI)
