Trump reports no symptoms of COVID-19: White House physician

Following his departure from the Walter Reed Medical Center, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a restful first night at home, and reported no symptoms of COVID-19, confirmed White House physician Dr Sean Conley.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:50 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following his departure from the Walter Reed Medical Center, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a restful first night at home, and reported no symptoms of COVID-19, confirmed White House physician Dr Sean Conley. In a written memorandum, Dr Conley said: "This morning the President's team of physicians met him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95 to 97 per cent. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more."

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19. As soon as he reached the White House he took off his mask despite caution from Dr Conley that Trump was not entirely "out of the woods yet".

"After exiting the presidential helicopter, Trump entered the White House through the Blue Room balcony and walked upstairs from South Portico. He then proceeded to take off his mask and put it in his pocket while he gave a thumbs up to the onlookers from the balcony," CNN reported. On Thursday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

