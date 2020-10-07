Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A Doudna for developing a method for genome editing

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2020 was jointly awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing."

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:05 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A Doudna for developing a method for genome editing
Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing." (Photo/Nobel Prize on Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2020 was jointly awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing." Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have discovered one of gene technology's sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors.

"Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true," the Nobel Assembly said in a statement. Charpentier, 51, and Doudna, 56, are just the sixth and seventh women to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, according to France 24.

"There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionised basic science but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments," said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry. The assembly further called the discovery of these genetic scissors as "unexpected" adding that during Emmanuelle Charpentier's studies of Streptococcus pyogenes, one of the bacteria that cause "the most harm to humanity", she discovered a previously unknown molecule, tracrRNA.

"Her work showed that tracrRNA is part of bacteria's ancient immune system, CRISPR/Cas, that disarms viruses by cleaving their DNA," the Assembly added. Charpentier published her discovery in 2011. The same year, she initiated a collaboration with Jennifer Doudna, an experienced biochemist with a vast knowledge of RNA. Together, they succeeded in recreating the bacteria's genetic scissors in a test tube and simplifying the scissors'molecular components so they were easier to use.

The Assembly said further that since Charpentier and Doudna discovered the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors in 2012 "their use has exploded". "This tool has contributed to many important discoveries in basic research, and plant researchers have been able to develop crops that withstand mould, pests and drought. In medicine, clinical trials of new cancer therapies are underway, and the dream of being able to cure inherited diseases is about to come true," the Assembly noted adding that these genetic scissors "have taken the life sciences into a new epoch and, in many ways, are bringing the greatest benefit to humankind."

A prize amount of 10 million Swedish kronor was awarded which is to be shared equally between the laureates. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Frost says Oct. 15 is deadline which both sides must take into account

Britains chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said his team is working very hard to get a trade deal with the European Union by Oct. 15, but that date is a deadline which both sides need to take into account.My job is just to work as hard as...

Ministry holds Ambassadors’ Round-table Virtual Conference on Aero India 2021

Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence organised the Ambassadors Round Table Virtual conference on Aero India 2021, chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh here today. The major reach-out effort of the Ministry was well a...

Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight

Germanys coalition government agreed a package of reforms to financial and accounting rules aimed at avoiding another Wirecard scandal on Wednesday, but opposition lawmakers said it lacked detail on scope and timing. Finance Minister Olaf S...

UNHCR chief tests positive for COVID-19

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR Filippo Grandi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed in a tweet that he is mildly symptomatic.I am engaging with UNHCRs Executive Committee from home as I have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020