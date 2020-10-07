Nepal records 3,439 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Nepal in the last 24 hours reported 3,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall coronavrirus count in the Himalayan Nation to 94,253, informed the Health Ministry on Wednesday. The Health Ministry also called the latest spike in new cases an "all-time high".

"Nepal records all time high 3,439 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan Nation stands at 94,253. A total of 14,209 RT PCR were conducted in 24 hours," the Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal said. The ministry further informed that a total of 68,668 people have recovered from the virus while the death toll due to the pathogen stands at 578.

Currently, in the country, there are 25,007 active cases. As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, there are 35,858,601 COVID-19 cases globally with 1,050,771 fatalities due to the pathogen.

The US continues to be the worst-affected country due to the virus with over 7.5 million cases and 2.10 lakh deaths followed by India and Brazil. (ANI)