Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Mallya has exhausted all options against extradition; in touch with the UK to bring him back: MEA

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has exhausted all appeals against his extradition orders and the Indian government is in constant touch with its United Kingdom counterpart to bring him back, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:15 IST
Vijay Mallya has exhausted all options against extradition; in touch with the UK to bring him back: MEA
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has exhausted all appeals against his extradition orders and the Indian government is in constant touch with its United Kingdom counterpart to bring him back, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. "After the dismissal of Vijay Mallya's appeal against (the) extradition orders, he tried to appeal to (the) Supreme Court, which rejected it too," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

He added, "We're in constant touch with the UK government. We have been told a legal matter has to be resolved, without which he can't be extradited." On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs had submitted before the Supreme Court that the extradition of fugitive businessman Mallya was ordered by the highest court of the United Kingdom but it did not come into effect so far.

The central government said that it is not aware of the "secret" ongoing proceedings in the UK, which is delaying Mallya's extradition. The court has now deferred the hearing of the case to November 2. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi needs to be prepared for around 15K new COVID cases per day in winter months: NCDC report

Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the N...

More French cities set to close bars as COVID-19 infections spike

Frances third-biggest city Lyon will have to close its bars in coming days as its coronavirus infection rates are spiking and its hospital emergency beds are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, the health minister said on Thursday. M...

Motor racing-Vettel hopes to see Mick Schumacher racing in F1 next year

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said he hopes to see Michael Schumachers son Mick racing in Formula One next year after the young German makes his practice debut at the Nuerburgring on Friday.Schumacher, 21, is leading the Formul...

Scoreboard: SRH vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul c Williamson b Abhishek 11 Mayank Agarwal run out 9 Simran Singh c Garg b Ahmed 11 Nicholas Pooran c Natarajan b Rashid 77 Glenn Maxwell run out 7 Mandeep Singh b Rashid 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Bairstow b Ahmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020