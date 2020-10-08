Vijay Mallya has exhausted all options against extradition; in touch with the UK to bring him back: MEA

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has exhausted all appeals against his extradition orders and the Indian government is in constant touch with its United Kingdom counterpart to bring him back, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. "After the dismissal of Vijay Mallya's appeal against (the) extradition orders, he tried to appeal to (the) Supreme Court, which rejected it too," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

He added, "We're in constant touch with the UK government. We have been told a legal matter has to be resolved, without which he can't be extradited." On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs had submitted before the Supreme Court that the extradition of fugitive businessman Mallya was ordered by the highest court of the United Kingdom but it did not come into effect so far.

The central government said that it is not aware of the "secret" ongoing proceedings in the UK, which is delaying Mallya's extradition. The court has now deferred the hearing of the case to November 2. (ANI)