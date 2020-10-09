Left Menu
US Ambassador to India condoles demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:41 IST
Kenneth Juster with late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Ken Juster/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan. In his tweet, Juster said, "Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Ram Vilas Paswan. His dedication to the citizens of India informed his important contributions to his country. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with his loved ones."

Earlier today, the mortal remains of Paswan were taken to his residence in New Delhi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last on Thursday. Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday.

As a mark of respect to Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on Friday in the national capital and capitals of all States and Union Territories (UTs) where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral will take place.

