Canada's Prime Minister discusses coronavirus situation with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held talks with US President Donald Trump wishing him a recovery from the coronavirus infection, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 11-10-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 08:55 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Toronto [Canada], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held talks with US President Donald Trump wishing him a recovery from the coronavirus infection, the prime minister's office said in a statement. "Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. The Prime Minister wished both the President and First Lady well following their recent COVID-19 diagnosis. The Prime Minister also recalled the President's expressions of concern for Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's health after her COVID-19 diagnosis last March," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, Trump and Trudeau discussed the ongoing efforts to manage the pandemic and keep citizens in both countries safe. Trudeau also thanked Trump for the US support in seeking the release of two Canadian citizens (Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig), detained in China.

On Saturday, White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement that Trump was no longer a transmission risk to others and met the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation. Earlier on Saturday, Trump delivered a speech at the White House in what became his first public appearance since he was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2. Speaking from the White House balcony, Trump told his supporters that he was "feeling great" and touched upon many issues, including the economy and controversial mail-in ballot voting. (ANI/Sputnik)

