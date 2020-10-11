3 dead, 12 injured as train ploughs into bus in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three persons were killed and 12 people injured when a train ploughed into a bus at a railway crossing in Bangladesh's Feni district, 49 km southeast of Dhaka, Sunday.

The accident took place around 6.00 am local time when the mail train, bound for the southeastern seaport city of Chattogram, rammed into the passenger bus at the unmanned crossing, said Rashed Bin Khalid, a Feni Fire Service official.

All dead were bus passengers, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)