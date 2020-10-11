Pradhan on two-day Kuwait visit, to offer condolences on demise of former emir

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Sunday to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on the passing away of former emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah last month. The 91-year-old emir died on September 29.

"Embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on behalf of the Govt. of India on the passing away of former Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Pradhan tweeted. The minister will be delivering letters from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new leadership of the oil-rich Gulf nation.

He said that he looks forward to meeting the new leadership of Kuwait to further strengthen the multi-faceted India-Kuwait relationship and take forward "our historic relationship" in diverse areas. "I will also convey good wishes on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi and the people of India to HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming responsibilities as the new Emir of the State of Kuwait and HH Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince," Pradhan tweeted.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in on September 30 after the death of emir Sabah IV who had led the country since 2006. Early this week, Sheikh Nawaf issued a decree that recommended nominating the candidacy of Deputy National Guard Commander Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as the country's new Crown Prince. (ANI)