Indian diplomat meets Sri Lankan Water Supply Minister, discusses ways to develop water supply infrastructure

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay met Sri Lankan Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara on Monday to discuss ways to enhance the mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two countries, including the development of water supply infrastructure. "Forging greater cooperation in an essential sector! High Commissioner HE Gopal Baglay called on Minister of Water Supply, Vasudeva Nanayakkara. Discussed ways to further enhance the mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two sides including the development of water supply infrastructure," India in Sri Lanka said on Twitter.

The relations between India and Sri Lanka was further strengthened when Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa believes in India's first policy along with pursuing a neutral foreign policy. After Mahinda Rajapaksa received a sweeping victory in the recently held elections in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to congratulate him over the telephone.

Days later PM Modi and Rajapaksa had held a virtual engagement, thus, re-emphasising the deep-rooted civilisational ties and shared heritage between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)