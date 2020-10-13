Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan government will be sent packing before January says PML(N)

Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML(N)] vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan Government "would go home" before January days before the opposition holds its first power show in a campaign to oust the incumbent government.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-10-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 07:23 IST
Imran Khan government will be sent packing before January says PML(N)
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML(N)] vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan Government "would go home" before January days before the opposition holds its first power show in a campaign to oust the incumbent government. The party vice president lashed out at the government saying that the PLM-N hadn't been subjected to "such atrocities" even when retired General Musharaf was in power. "I don't even recognise this a government," she said, as quoted by Geo News. "This government does not deserve to be called a government."

Maryam further hit out at the government for neither being constitutional in spirit and neither did it have any legal basis. She further referred to Khan as a "handpicked" person, she said that he did not care about the people. "The handpicked one is only concerned with himself and always wants to silence his opponents," she said. "The handpicked one does not concern himself with the masses."

She called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as the "need of the hour" adding that it had been established because as a result of pressure from the masses against the measures of those in power. Maryam further said that there was no division within the party and added that the party president Shahbaz Sharif "had a different approach" which has been the case for a while.

"Shahbaz Sharif is like a father to me, I do not see him any different than my father... There is no rift within the PML-N, the entire party stands behind Nawaz Sharif," she said. She added, "Shahbaz went to jail because he did not leave his brother alone... The Sharifs have always been on pone page and will continue to remain so. Those who have tried to cause a rift between the Sharif brothers have always tasted failure."

According to Geo News, the party vice president rejected allegations about her father, Nawaz Sharif. "Mian sahab's narrative is exactly the same as Quaid-e-Azam's narrative," she said. "Asking the questions that Mian sahab has asked does not amount to treason." With regard to returning to Pakistan, she added that he would return once doctors allow him. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Japan may not attend summit in Korea due to wartime forced labour dispute - media

Japan may not attend a leaders meeting with South Korea and China later this year unless proper measures are taken in a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over compensation for wartime forced labour, Japanese media said on Tuesday. Ties betwee...

Olympics-Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association JGA has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next years rearranged Olympic Games. The event is sanctioned by the International...

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.The pa...

Imran Khan government will be sent packing before January says PML(N)

Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz PMLN vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan Government would go home before January days before the opposition holds its first power show in a campaign to oust the incumbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020