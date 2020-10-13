Japan, China and S Korea summit under a cloud over court order on 'forced labour during World War 2'

The trilateral summit between Japan, China, and South Korea is under a cloud over South Korean court order on 'forced labour during World War Two'. The issue is related to the Seoul court procedure which seized and liquidated the assets of Nippon Steel to compensate plaintiffs, who alleged forced labour during World War Two, reported NHK World.

Japanese government refuted the claims and said that the issue was already solved in 1965 when Japan and South Korea normalised ties. Japanese officials are of the view that Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will not take part in the summit unless Seoul handles the issue of wartime labour appropriately. The Suga administration, which was launched last month, is apparently continuing its predecessor's stance of urging Seoul to rectify a situation that violates international law, added NHK World.

Suga during his first interaction by phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in had urged to restore healthy relations amid the strained issue. The three countries take turns hosting the summit. It's set to take place in South Korea this year, but no date has been decided yet.