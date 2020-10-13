Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASEAN-India summit focuses on cyber security during COVID-19 pandemic

The 2nd ASEAN-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues held virtually focussed upon cooperation and security in the digital and cyber domain in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:22 IST
ASEAN-India summit focuses on cyber security during COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The 2nd ASEAN-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues held virtually focussed upon cooperation and security in the digital and cyber domain in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the 'digitization' and 'cyberization' of engagements - work from Home has become a new norm. There is a greater dependence on digital payment platforms due to reduced cash handling. Presence on social media has also increased.

It was discussed in the meeting that with increased interconnectedness, the dangers related to cybercrime is also on the rise. COVID-19 related frauds, phishing campaigns, and online sale of fake medical supplies and PPEs are on the rise too. Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry highlighted the dangers involved with cybercrimes.

"Increased dependence on digital technologies has created both pressures and opportunities for creative policy solutions and regional collaboration to foster a secure, resilient and equitable cyberspace," he said. In view of the lurking dangers involved with it, Singh laid stress on the enhanced need to formulate and implement measures for securing cyber domain from the malicious actors.

He also stressed on the Indian initiative to tackle the situation with flagship Digital India programme - Pradhan Mantri Grameen Digital Shaksharta Abhiyan (Prime Minister's Rural Digital Literacy Campaign) and National Cyber Security Strategy 2020 for the next five years. ASEAN too has come up with its own sets of solutions to curb the cyber crimes, e-ASEAN Framework Agreement, ASEAN Economic Community 2025, and Master Plan of ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC 2025).

Meanwhile, India launched India's Centres of Excellence in Software Development and Training (CESDTs) in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam to enhance digital cooperation. India is also funding 'Child Online Risks Awareness Campaign' and 'Building Capacity on Digital Public Services Implementation and Cyber Security for Government Agencies' as Quick Impact Projects in Cambodia in 2020. The summit was attended by Dato' Suryodipuro, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to India, Akshay Mathur, Director Observer Research Foundation, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry, and eminent cyber experts representing governments, think-tanks, academia, and industry from the ASEAN member states and India. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

A group of prominent Christians from both sides of the aisle, including a past faith adviser to former President Barack Obama, is forming a political action committee designed to chip away at Christian support for President Donald Trump in ...

About 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths are of males, 30 per cent fatalities from the infection have been reported in females: Health Ministry.

About 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths are of males, 30 per cent fatalities from the infection have been reported in females Health Ministry....

Bootleg alcohol kills 44 people in Turkey in past week - state media

Forty-four people in Turkey have died from bootleg alcohol poisoning over the past week, state media reported on Tuesday, as more Turks opt for cheaper options after sharp rises in taxes on liquor. The first death occurred on Friday in the ...

Stockpiles of unsold iron ore at mine-heads are increasing: FIMI

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries FIMI has said that stockpiles at mine-heads are increasing and not allowing their export will amount to complete wastage of a material which can earn valuable foreign exchange for the country. At ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020