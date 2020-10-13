Left Menu
Citing threat from China, Russia, US asks think tanks to disclose funding

Accusing China and Russia of exerting influence over US foreign policy through lobbyists, the United States on Tuesday asked to disclose prominently on their websites the funding they receive from foreign governments including state-owned or state-operated subsidiary entities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:02 IST
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing China and Russia of exerting influence over US foreign policy through lobbyists, the United States on Tuesday asked think tanks to disclose prominently on their websites the funding they receive from foreign governments including state-owned or state-operated subsidiary entities. "Some foreign governments, such as those of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation, seeking to exert influence over U.S. foreign policy through lobbyists, external experts, and think tanks," US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said in a statement.

"The unique role of think tanks in the conduct of foreign affairs makes transparency regarding foreign funding more important than ever. To protect the integrity of civil society institutions, the Department requests henceforth that think tanks and other foreign policy organizations that wish to engage with the Department disclose prominently on their websites funding they receive from foreign governments, including state-owned or state-operated subsidiary entities," he added. Taking at a dig at Beijing and Moscow, Pompeo said that the US hopes that its efforts to promote free and open dialogue about economic and personal liberty, equal citizenship, the rule of law, and authentic civil society, will be possible in places such as China and Russia.

"Disclosure is not a requirement for engaging with such entities. Department staff will, however, be mindful of whether disclosure has been made and of specific funding sources that are disclosed when determining whether and how to engage. This policy is distinct from disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), 22 U.S.C. 611 et seq," the statement added. (ANI)

