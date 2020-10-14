16 security personnel killed, 10 wounded in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Baghlan province
As many as 16 Afghan security personnel were killed and more than 10 injured in a Taliban attack, TOLO news reported on Wednesday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:53 IST
As many as 16 Afghan security personnel were killed and more than 10 injured in a Taliban attack, TOLO news reported on Wednesday. Citing sources, it was reported that at least 16 security force members were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in a Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the Gozargah-e-Noor district of Baghlan province.
"Clashes are still ongoing close to the police HQ," the sources added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
