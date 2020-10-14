India contributes USD 1 million to UN Relief, Works Agency for Palestine refugees

India on Wednesday contributed USD1 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Near East. This aid will support the Agency's programmes and services, including education, health care, relief and social services.

"Govt of India contributed USD1 million to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Near East (UNRWA), in support of Agency's programmes and services, including education, health care, relief, and social services," said Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine. India's support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of the nation's foreign policy. India has always played an active role in garnering support for the Palestinian cause across various multilateral fora, according to the Representative Office of India in Ramallah. (ANI)

