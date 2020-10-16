Left Menu
Pakistan's proxy war strategy exposed in Helmand offensive by the Taliban, reports Afghan media

Pakistan's running with the hare and hunting with the hound policy lays exposed in the recent onslaught of the Taliban offensive in Helmand province, as per TOLO news.

ANI | Helmand | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:46 IST
Pakistan's proxy war strategy exposed in Helmand offensive by the Taliban, reports Afghan media
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's running with the hare and hunting with the hound policy lays exposed in the recent onslaught of the Taliban offensive in Helmand province, as per TOLO news. According to its reports, foreign fighters from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are supporting the Taliban in the battle.

Tolo News quoted Yasin Khan, Provincial Governor of Helmand as saying, "There is the presence of Al Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and terrorists from Central Asia; they have collaborated with the Taliban..." "The Taliban has provided safe havens to the fighters associated with Al Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These terrorist organisations are providing military and bomb-making training to the Taliban fighters," he added.

According to the news channel, Taliban launched a simultaneous attack over Greshk, Nawa, Nahr-e-Saraj, Nad-e-Ali, and Lashkargah cities of Helmand province. It claims Pakistan's strategy of proxy war is quite evident from the moves it makes. On one hand, its delegate lends a dove hand at the peace process negotiated in Doha, while on the other it keeps on watering the aspirations of Taliban and other terrorist organisations in Afghanistan to have control over the geopolitics of the region.

The violence unleashed in Helmand has forced thousands of Afghan civilians to leave their homes, injured or killed many, including women and children. Meanwhile, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission and the US Embassy in Kabul have called on the Taliban to swiftly end their attacks on Lashkargah, reported TOLO news. (ANI)

