Indonesia reports 4,301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,301 in the past 24 hours to 353,461 with 12,347 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,301 in the past 24 hours to 353,461 with 12,347 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 79 more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were recorded during the same period, and 3,883 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 277,544.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, Jakarta recorded 1,045 new confirmed cases, West Sumatra 484, Central Java 443, West Java 424 and East Java 291.

No more new cases were reported in the two provinces of Central Sulawesi and Papua. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: With spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 69,79,424

