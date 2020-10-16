Bangladesh COVID-19 cases reach 386,086, over 300,000 cured

Bangladesh reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total cases in the country to 386,086 and the total deaths to 5,623, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 300,738 including 1509 new recoveries on Friday.

According to the official data, 13,577 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 77.89 percent, said the DGHS.