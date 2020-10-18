16 killed as bus gets crushed in landslide in PoK

Sixteen people were killed on Sunday after a bus they were travelling in was crushed in a landslide on Skardu Road in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dawn reported citing Rondu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohammad Hassan. Rondu Assistant Commissioner Miraj Alam said that 18 people were travelling in the bus coming from Rawalpindi. Two passengers were dropped off at their stations.

The bus was hit by a landslide in Tangos area on the Jaglot-Skardu Road late Saturday, burying all passengers under the debris. Rescue work began in the morning, he added. Later, in a statement, SDPO Hassan said that the rescue work has been completed. "Sixteen bodies have been recovered from the debris of the bus. Six of them have been identified, including the driver and conductor," he said.

He said that all the bodies were being transferred to the district hospital. "Rescue work has been completed," he further said, adding that the road was being cleared now. (ANI)

Also Read: N.Korea holds rare predawn military parade, S.Korea says