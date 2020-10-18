Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDM 'beginning for deal democracy, civilian supremacy': Mohsin Dawar at Karachi rally

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, Mohsin Dawar, one of the first speakers at Sunday's anti-government rally in Karachi, termed the opposition's joint Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a "beginning for real democracy and civilian supremacy" while terming the Imran Khan government as "worse than a dictatorship".

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:54 IST
PDM 'beginning for deal democracy, civilian supremacy': Mohsin Dawar at Karachi rally
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar,. Image Credit: ANI

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, Mohsin Dawar, one of the first speakers at Sunday's anti-government rally in Karachi, termed the opposition's joint Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a "beginning for real democracy and civilian supremacy" while terming the Imran Khan government as "worse than a dictatorship". Dawar criticized the incumbent government for filing "baseless cases" against political workers, whether they were from Waziristan, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan or Sindh. The cases, the PTM leader said, were filed due to political differences, adding that the current regime was "worse than a dictatorship", Dawn reported.

"I consider this government to be worse than a dictatorship because they have even placed a prime minister as a punching bag. In reality, the decision-makers are Pakistan Army and its agencies," he declared. "I want to say that states cannot run through war franchises or war contracts," Dawar said. "In order to run a state, you will have to make its people realise that they are citizens of that state, not its slaves. In order to run a state you will have to transfer power to the civilians otherwise, in my opinion, this company cannot function," he added.

Dawar had arrived in Karachi earlier today along with supporters and workers of the PTM group to attend the rally. Dawar said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited him to attend the public meeting. Besides Dawar, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Shah Owais Noorani, Allama Sajid Mir, Dr Abdul Malik, Iftikhar Hussain, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini showed up at the 'jalsa'.

This is the second power show of the 11-party opposition alliance PDM. The first was held in Gujranwala in Lahore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Tension at Assam-Mizoram border as many hurt in violent clash

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several, officials said on Sunday. The situation is now under control in the area, which is on the borde...

Union Home Secretary to hold meeting tomorrow amid tension at Assam-Mizoram border

Amid tension at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting to review the situation on Monday, the Mizoram government said in a press statement. The State Government is actively engaging with the Government o...

Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR Rahul Tripathi was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier Leagues IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH. Rahul Tripathi, the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, has been re...

Work in accordance with law, Constitution: Dhankhar tells Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to work in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and asserted that the state police cannot behave like political workers. After meeting family memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020