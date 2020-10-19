Left Menu
Development News Edition

US politicians urge Egyptian president to release activists imprisoned illegally

More than 50 politicians of the United States have urged Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to release activists, journalists, lawyers, and prisoners of conscience detained illegally in Egyptian prisons.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:22 IST
US politicians urge Egyptian president to release activists imprisoned illegally
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Image Credit: ANI

More than 50 politicians of the United States have urged Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to release activists, journalists, lawyers, and prisoners of conscience detained illegally in Egyptian prisons. In a letter released on Monday, 55 Congressional Democrats (and one independent) urged el-Sisi to release those "unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental human rights". The letter is spearheaded by three Democratic lawmakers: Ro Khanna, Jim McGovern, and Sherrod Brown, Al Jazeera reported.

McGovern said, "The unjust detention of Egyptian human rights defenders, peaceful political activists and other prisoners of conscience is in direct opposition to the rights and freedoms enshrined in Egyptian and American law." The politicians are concerned that continued unjust imprisonment during large outbreaks of COVID-19 in Egyptian prisons might lead to their death.

"We are deeply disturbed that in the middle of a pandemic, the Egyptian government continues to wrongfully hold these political prisoners in overcrowded prisons - places where we know COVID-19 can spread like wildfire and cause severe illness and death," McGovern warned. "Even in the middle of a global pandemic, President Sisi continues to lock up prisoners in notoriously overcrowded, dangerous prisons," Khanna said.

The Sisi government is the second-largest recipient of US foreign military financing and US lawmakers have a special responsibility to press his government to free political prisoners and end its systematic human rights violations. "President Sisi must release human rights activists, lawyers and other prisoners of conscience before they face a COVID-19 death sentence behind bars," Khanna added. Al Jazeera further reported that the letter warned el-Sisi that "the imprisonment of prisoners of conscience and other violations of human rights fundamentally undermines our countries' mutual interests and values".

The letter specified the names of political activists Ramy Shaath, Zyad el-Elaimy, and Alaa Abdel Fattah; human rights lawyers Mohamed el Baqer and Mahienour el-Massry; journalists Esraa Abdel Fattah and Solafa Magdy, and other unjustly detained prisoners of conscience and demanded their release. In 2013 el-Sisi led a military coup that overthrew his democratically elected predecessor Mohamed Morsi of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood movement. Since then the Egyptian government has been executing an unparalleled crackdown on dissent.

In April, the United Nations implored Egypt to release prisoners who have been convicted of non-violent offences and those who are in pretrial detention who constitute just below one-third of those in jail. The UN even recognised Egyptian detention centers to be overcrowded, unhygienic, and lacking in resources, Al Jazeera wrote. Last July, the Human Rights Watch released a report which mentioned that more than 14 prisoners and detainees have died, possibly from COVID-19 complications, in 10 detention facilities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UAE to provide incentives to Indian healthcare firms with strong R&D facilities: Envoy

The UAE government will provide incentives, including financial contributions, and will make efforts to create a full ecosystem to support Indian healthcare manufacturing companies having strong research and development facilities, Indias e...

UAE cabinet ratifies accord to Israel ahead of official visit

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates on Monday approved an agreement to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month, ahead of the first official visit by a UAE government delegation to Israel....

Polish woman's quest for abortion exposes conflicted society

In April, in the midst of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Poland, Katarzyna found out that the baby she was carrying had a severe genetic disorder and would probably die before birth or shortly after.She immediately decided to terminat...

Minister Jitendra Singh asks Britain to explore business opportunities in Northeast

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asked the UK on Monday to explore business opportunities in Indias northeast region, saying the two countries can form a mutually rewarding relationship because of their shared commonalities, including cultural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020