Indian Army vice-chief visits US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on Tuesday and interacted with the troops there. Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army said in a tweet, "Lt Gen S K Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy. He interacted with troops after witnessing Jungle Training & Chinook Helicopter Sling Load Carriage."

Lt Gen SK Saini is on a three-day visit to the US command, from October 17 to 20 with the aim to expand military cooperation between the two countries. A two-plus-two dialogue is scheduled to post the visit where both countries will review their strategic cooperation extensively.