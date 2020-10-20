Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army vice-chief visits US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on Tuesday and interacted with the troops there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:51 IST
Indian Army vice-chief visits US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy
Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini's visit to the US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy (Photo Credit: ADG PI Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on Tuesday and interacted with the troops there. Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army said in a tweet, "Lt Gen S K Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy. He interacted with troops after witnessing Jungle Training & Chinook Helicopter Sling Load Carriage."

Lt Gen SK Saini is on a three-day visit to the US command, from October 17 to 20 with the aim to expand military cooperation between the two countries. A two-plus-two dialogue is scheduled to post the visit where both countries will review their strategic cooperation extensively.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to use rapid coronavirus tests for weddings, events

Singapore plans to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests for events such as weddings and business conferences as the city-state looks to further reopen its economy, its health ministry said on Tuesday. Governments around the world are turning to so...

HC seeks ECI reply on Plurals Party’s plea seeking common symbol to contest Bihar polls

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Election Commission of India ECI on a plea by the newly formed political outfit, Plurals Party, seeking to use a common symbol of Chess Board during the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to ...

Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape -police

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison, police told Reuters.Danish police earlier said on Tw...

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation. The 38-year-old actor was diagnosed with coronavirus while he was shooting for filmmaker Dijo Jose Anthonys Jana Gana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020