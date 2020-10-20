Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurti talk about their passion in event by Indian embassy in Madagascar

Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti discussed their passion for music in an online conversation organised by the Embassy of India and hosted by Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:11 IST
Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurti talk about their passion in event by Indian embassy in Madagascar
Indian Embassy of Madagascar and Comoros hosted an online conversation with Dr L. Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti discussed their passion for music in an online conversation organised by the Embassy of India and hosted by Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros. The conversation started with Kavita Krishnamurti explaining how, in spite of coming from a non-musical family, she drove towards music as she grew up. She mentioned that as a young girl it was her dream to be in the Indian Foreign Service and travel across the world. Dr L Subramaniam spoke about the influence of his father who was a violinist and a visionary that drove him towards the violin.

Both of them mentioned about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives and how music has been a source of positivity during such tough times. They are working towards raising funds for music artistes who have lost jobs in the pandemic. They talked about the global fusion music and the compositions they did like Bharat Symphony, Earth Anthem, the latest release of Navratri album by Kavita Krishnamurti and the forthcoming Beyond Borders symphony which is scheduled to release later this month.

Kavita Krishnamurti spoke about her journey beyond Bollywood to different parts of the world, being part of the World Fusion Music and singing with orchestras. They also explained the need for bringing the world together through art and expressed their desire to collaborate with artists from Madagascar. They discussed their long journey in the music world and interactions with global artists.

They also took questions from the participants where Malagasy music lovers expressed their love for Indian music and gratitude towards the speakers. Dr Subramaniam shared the work of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival's role in bringing world music to India and taking Indian music to the world for 30 years. The festival has presented celebrated artists from around the world including Lord Menuhin, Al Jarreau, George Duke, Stanley Clarke, Solo Cissokho as well as major symphony orchestras.

He is also the founder of Subramaniam Academy of Performing Art (SAPA) led by Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam, which aims to bring music to the lives of children and over 30,000 children in India presently are benefited by it. The role of Lakshminarayana Global Centre of Excellence which was started by Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti offers BA and MA in music gives a holistic approach to bridging the gap between the gurukul system and university education in India where the performance aspect is emphasised along with global music education.

The event ended with the Ambassador thanking both the artistes for given insightful thoughts on music and leading by example as an inspiring creative couple working together to make the world a better place. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland, no injuries reported

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 143 p.m. 1343GMT and was cen...

Pope wears mask for first time at public event

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world. The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Sant...

Axis Bank offers home loans at 6.90 pc

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday announced offering home loans at an interest rate of 6.90 per cent as part of its festive season campaign. The rate is less than that of industry leader SBIs 6.95 per cent for women or rival Kota...

QUOTE BOX-Key arguments in U.S. antitrust suit vs Google

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday, claiming the 1 trillion company uses its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020