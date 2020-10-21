Libyan parties reach agreement during UN-sponsored joint military talks

Left Menu
The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Wednesday announced that the Libyan parties engaged in talks in Geneva have reached agreement on several important issues.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tripoli [Libya], October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Wednesday announced that the Libyan parties engaged in talks in Geneva have reached agreement on several important issues. "After two days of the first face-to-face direct talks between the two Libyan delegations to the 5+5 Joint Military Commission ... the two sides have reached agreement on several important issues which directly impact the lives and welfare of the Libyan people," Williams said in a statement.

The parties have agreed to reopen all land routes that connect all the regions and cities of Libya with joint security arrangements, and to open air routes throughout the country, especially to Sebha, the largest southern Libyan city, the statement said. "They agreed ... to halt the use of hate speech and urged the judicial authorities to take necessary measures to hold accountable the channels and social media platforms promoting hate and inciting violence, while ensuring that freedom of expression and speech is protected," the statement added.

They also agreed to support the current calm on the frontlines and to avoid any military escalation, and to support efforts aimed to exchange detainees. The eastern-based army and the UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around the capital Tripoli, which ended in early June with the UN-backed government announcing takeover of all western Libya after withdrawal of the eastern-based army. (ANI/Xinhua)

