Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to host the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi

India will host the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October, in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:42 IST
India to host the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India will host the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October, in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. " India will be hosting the third India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October 2020 in New Delhi. U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will be visiting India on 26-27 October 2020 to participate in the Dialogue," read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the delegations from the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs respectively. The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in 2019.

"The agenda for the third Dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said. The next week's US-India's 2+2 dialogue will be focused on challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and the ways to overcome those challenges, said US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Speaking during a conversation with Frederick Kempe, President of Atlantic Council on Tuesday (local time), Esper said, "Secretary Michael Pompeo and I will be there next week. It's our second 2+2 with the Indians, the third ever for the United States and India. And it's very important. India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure, in this century." He further said that the countries in the Indo-Pacific region recognise what China is doing. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-O'Connor takes Giro 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet

Australian Ben OConnor won the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa, as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday.OConnor gave the NTT team...

Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost

President Donald Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on the electoral map to the next in the leadup to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign. As Democrat Joe Biden hol...

Union Cabinet approves order modifying Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of a Home Ministry order modifying the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, that will strengthen local bodies by completing the three-tier power structure that will be directly ele...

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco, which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival. The papal thumbs-up came midway through the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020