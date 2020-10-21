Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's silence on Safdar Awan's arrest annoys opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's silence over the arrest of Maryam Nawaz Sharif's husband Captain Safdar Awan from a hotel in Karachi has drawn the ire of opposition leaders such as former PMs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervez Ashraf, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, who have asked why the PM has not spoken on the matter.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:01 IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's silence on Safdar Awan's arrest annoys opposition
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's silence over the arrest of Maryam Nawaz Sharif's husband Captain Safdar Awan from a hotel in Karachi has drawn the ire of opposition leaders such as former PMs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervez Ashraf, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, who have asked why the PM has not spoken on the matter. "But did the prime minister deliver a speech? Did he issue a statement?" Abbasi asked at a press conference, as quoted by The News.

Addressing Khan directly, Abbasi asked: "Do you not care about the federation? Are you worried at all about the provinces?" He further stated that the PM was completely unaware of the pain and misery of the common man, and further alleged that he was resorting to any means possible to torturing his political opponents.

"We condemn all of this," he declared. Ashraf, addressing the media, also seconded Abbasi in questioning why there had been no statement from any government representative -- ministers or the prime minister himself, according to The News.

"The prime minister should have come forward and laid down the facts before the nation. He should have spoken to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah," the PPP leader said. He further stated that Khan instead "has gone into hiding and adopted an indifferent stance".

Meanwhile, Durrani said that the country is going through a "grave crisis". "Such incidents have never before occurred in the country's history." Earlier, the police had "arrested" Safdar Awan, from the hotel they were staying in Karachi, hours after the PML-N vice-president had lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government at second power show of 11-party opposition alliance People's Democratic Movement (PDM), which was attended by thousands of people.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam tweeted early Monday. Several police officers on Tuesday applied for leave in order to "come out of the [...] shock" caused by the registration of an FIR and arrest of Safdar, according to Dawn. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECOWAS urges Nigerian security forces to "exercise restraint" in handling protests -statement

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS on Wednesday urged Nigerian security forces to exercise restraint in handling protests and to act professionally.There have been near-daily protests over police brutality across Nigeria f...

Turkey says it will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested

Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, Vice President Fuat Okaty said on Wednesday, adding there was no such request at the moment. Earlier, Armenias prime mi...

EXPERT VIEWS -What does the Pope's support for gay civil unions mean for LGBT+ rights?

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pope Francis has signaled a softening towards LGBT rights with his comments that same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws and have the right to form a family.In...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020