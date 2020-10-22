Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 155,000

Left Menu
Brazil on Wednesday said its COVID-19 death toll surpassed 155,000 after 566 more patients died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of fatalities to 155,403.

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], October 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Wednesday said its COVID-19 death toll surpassed 155,000 after 566 more patients died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of fatalities to 155,403. According to the Ministry of Health, in the same period, tests detected 24,818 more cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total caseload to 5,298,772 since the first case was detected Feb. 26 in the state of Sao Paulo.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India. Sao Paulo, the epicentre of Brazil's epidemic, has seen 38,371 deaths and 1,073,261 cases of infection from COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

