Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 Afghan army personnel killed in Taliban attack in Nimroz

At least 20 members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Khashrod district, Nimroz province, on Thursday said the district governor of Khashrod.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:32 IST
20 Afghan army personnel killed in Taliban attack in Nimroz
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 20 members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Khashrod district, Nimroz province, on Thursday said the district governor of Khashrod. According to Tolo News, the district governor said that six others were taken hostage by the Taliban. However, the official did not provide any details on the attack.

There have been no comments made by the Defence Ministry, so far. The latest incident comes in wake of an increase in violence across the country despite the ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghanistan Government in Doha. On Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said that the Taliban terrorists have expanded their attacks to 24 provinces in the last 24 hours that include Takhar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Kunduz, Baghlan, Laghman, Paktia, Paktika, Ghazni, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Badakhshan provinces.

The Defence Ministry said that on Wednesday night in Takhar province an Afghan Air Force strike killed "12 Taliban including several of their commanders," as reported by Tolo News. It further reported that the airstrike was conducted in the "Hazara Qarluq" village of Baharak district, according to the statement adding that during a clash between "these Taliban" and the ANP on Monday, a "number of our police" were killed.

At least four civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in a mortar attack in northern Faryab province on Thursday morning, local officials said. On Wednesday, the Taliban "destroyed" an electricity pylon that brings power to Herat province the office of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) in Herat said. The incident took place in the Kalat-e-Ghazi village in Ghoryan district.

The Takhar's deputy police chief Raz Mohammad Doorandish and nearly 50 security force members were killed in clashes with the Taliban in the province on Tuesday night, the local officials said on Wednesday."47 people (security forces members) were killed, and three or four others were wounded," said Amir Mohammad Khaksar, an MP from Takhar, adding that "the casualties will increase." (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...

Bhopal hosp under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: Gas tragedy group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 gas leak disaster on Friday said Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre BMHRC officials were not giving proper data on COVID-19 deaths to district and state government authorities. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020