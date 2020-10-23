Left Menu
India assumes chairmanship of governing body of ILO

India, after a gap of 35 years, assumed the Chairmanship of the Governing Body of International Labour Organization, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India, after a gap of 35 years, assumed the Chairmanship of the Governing Body of International Labour Organization, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Friday. Apurva Chandra, Secretary (Labour and Employment) has been elected as the Chairperson of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for the period October 2020- June 2021, according to a statement by the ministry.

"Apurva Chandra will be presiding over the upcoming meeting of the Governing Body to be held in November 2020. At Geneva, he would have the opportunity to interact with the senior officials and social partners of the member states. It will also provide a platform to appraise participants of the transformational initiatives taken by Government in removing the rigidities of labour market besides making its intention clear about the universalization of social security to all workers whether in the organised or unorganised sector," the release read. Chandra, a 1988 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Maharashtra Cadre officer has spent over seven years in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Government of India. Chandra has worked for over four years between 2013 and 2017 as Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Government of Maharashtra.

Chandra joined as Director General (Acquisition) in Ministry of Defence from December 2017. He also chaired the Committee to draft the new Defence Acquisition Procedure. The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 came into effect from October 1. (ANI)

