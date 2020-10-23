Left Menu
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 1.68 mn as death toll surges to 40,690

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,685,589 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of African Union (AU) Commission, said in a statement that the number of deaths due to illnesses related to the pandemic reached 40,690 as of Friday afternoon.

The Africa CDC said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,387,022 so far. The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths. According to the Africa CDC, African countries have conducted more than 16 million COVID-19 tests so far.

