Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 25-10-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 01:12 IST
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 40,922 as of Saturday afternoon.

A total of 1,394,094 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, the Africa CDC said. The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths. The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases at 712, 412. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 at 18,891. Morocco is next with 190,416 confirmed cases and 3,205 deaths followed by Egypt with 106,230 confirmed cases and 6,176 deaths, Africa CDC said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children

Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. Arriving on motorcycl...

Rugby-Nowell played two finals with ruptured toe ligament

After helping Exeter Chiefs win the English Premiership final on Saturday, winger Jack Nowell revealed that he had played for the last two weeks with a ruptured toe ligament that will now need surgery and rule him out of Englands Autumn pro...

Mixed Martial Arts-Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crown

Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweight title and then said he was retiring from the sport following a fierce brawl at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefe...

Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. Trump addressed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020