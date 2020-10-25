UK records over 23,000 new coronavirus cases, total count at 854,010

London [UK], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 23,012 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 854,010, according to official figures released Saturday. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 174 to 44,745, the data showed.

According to the British Office for National Statistics (ONS), the highest COVID-19 infection rates continue to be seen in the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber and the North East while the biggest increase was detected in older teenagers and young adults. Official figures on Friday showed that Britain's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has fallen slightly, but the virus is still spreading fast in the country.

The R number is now between 1.2 and 1.4, down from between 1.3 and 1.5 last week, according to the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). If the R number is above one, it means the number of cases will increase exponentially.The latest figures were announced as Warrington, a town in northern England, is expected to move into England's highest level of restrictions.

Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Lancashire and South Yorkshire are currently on England's highest alert level Tier Three. Among other measures, the Tier Three restrictions see closure of pubs and bars in the region unless they serve substantial meals while different households are banned from mixing indoors and outdoors, including in private gardens.

Meanwhile, non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants in Wales have closed doors as the British region entered a "firebreak" lockdown on Friday evening for 17 days. Scotland is to enter a new five-level system of coronavirus restrictions on Nov. 2, when temporary curbs on the hospitality trade are due to expire.

To bring life back to normal, countries such, as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)