Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian foreign minister, UN envoy discuss resumption of Constitution talks

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem held a meeting on Sunday with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to discuss the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's small group talks in Geneva, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

ANI | Damascus | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:12 IST
Syrian foreign minister, UN envoy discuss resumption of Constitution talks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Damascus [Syria], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem held a meeting on Sunday with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to discuss the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's small group talks in Geneva, a diplomatic source told Sputnik. "The sides discussed the resumption of meetings of the small group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva in the near future ... The meeting was attended by Ahmad Kuzbari, the head of the delegation representing the government of Syria," the source said.

Pederson arrived in Damascus on a three-day visit on Saturday, the source said, adding that the diplomat plans to submit a report on the constitutional committee to the UN Security Council on October 27. The UN-backed Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30, 2019 to work toward drafting a new constitution of Syria.

It has a smaller committee within it consisting of 45 members -- 15 from each of the three represented groups -- that is engaged in preparing constitutional initiatives. The larger body is responsible for adopting them. The most recent session of the commission took place late in August in Geneva. Pedersen then said the sides had some strong differences but had been able to find areas of commonalities and show flexibility. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.For others, wife, son, daugh...

Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministry

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.Fighting over the dispute...

A good chance we can get a deal with EU, says UK minister Lewis

Britain and the European Union have a good chance of striking a deal on future relations, the British governments Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying ...

ANALYSIS-Fighting talk as besieged Thai loyalists try to rally

KingKeepFighting was the hashtag used by the embattled Thai prime ministers operations centre at the weekend on a Twitter post with pictures of a walkabout by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.Faced by protesters calls on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020