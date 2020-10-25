Left Menu
Death toll from floods, landslides in Vietnam reaches 130

The death toll from landslides, floods and other natural disasters triggered by downpours in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October has climbed to 130, with another 18 people missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said Sunday.

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from landslides, floods and other natural disasters triggered by downpours in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October has climbed to 130, with another 18 people missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said Sunday. The fatalities, up from 119 reported on Saturday, were mainly reported in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam, according to the committee's latest report.

Meanwhile, some 1,500 hectares of rice fields and more than 7,800 hectares of other crops were submerged or damaged by the floods, said the committee, adding that some 934,800 cattle and poultry animals have been killed or swept away in flood water. Natural disasters also caused landslides and traffic disruption in several highways and local roads, said the committee. (ANI/Xinhua)

