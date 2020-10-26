Left Menu
Barrett to be sworn-in Monday evening if confirmed by US Senate: White House

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be sworn in on Monday evening if her nomination is confirmed by the Senate this afternoon, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:32 IST
US President Donald Trump with his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI/Sputnik): US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be sworn in on Monday evening if her nomination is confirmed by the Senate this afternoon, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said. "We are excited and very hopeful for a confirmation of one of the most qualified judges that I've had the opportunity to get to know on a personal basis and so we are excited about that confirmation that we hope will happen on the Senate floor this afternoon," Meadows said. "If that happens then we expect for, you know, a swearing-in to happen later this evening."

The US Senate will vote on Monday afternoon to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell told a Capitol Hill press conference last Tuesday. Meadows said the American people will be well-served with an independent legal mind from a very well qualified candidate if all goes well in the afternoon. Barrett's confirmation would be a great testimony to those that stay engaged and love and admire the rule of law, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

