India, US working closely in Defence, Foreign policy has larger resonance: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the ability of India and the US to work closely in defence and foreign policy matters has a larger resonance. "At a time when it is particularly important to uphold a rules-based international order, the ability of India and the US to work closely in defence and foreign policy has a larger resonance. Together, we can make a real difference when it comes to regional and global challenges, whether it is in respecting territorial integrity, promoting maritime domain awareness, countering terrorism or ensuring prosperity," Jaishankar said at the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

"Over the last two decades, our bilateral relationship has grown steadily in its substance, facets and significance. The accompanying comfort levels today enable us to engage much more intensively on matters of national security. This format is clearly tailored to that purpose," Jaishankar added. Jaishankar pointed out, "In a more uncertain world with much greater stresses and sharper faultlines. For most countries, that means giving security a greater salience in their foreign policy. As major powers, this is even more so in our case."

The external affairs minister added, "Together, we can make a real difference when it comes to regional and global challenges, whether it is in respecting territorial integrity, promoting maritime domain awareness, countering terrorism or ensuring prosperity." Jaishankar and Pompeo also agreed that US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is "critical to the security and prosperity" of both the countries, the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Pompeo and Jaishankar also discussed a wide range of issues on Monday during the meeting ranging from addressing the shared challenges of COVID-19 and responding to regional security issues, to collaborating on vaccine development and economic prosperity, according to the US State Department.