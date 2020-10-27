3 killed, 10 wounded in magnetic IED blast in Kabul

At least three people were killed, and 10 others were wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Char Qala in downtown Kabul on Tuesday, informed Kabul police. Police informed that the mine was placed on a Toyota Corolla-model car, reported TOLO News.

All the victims of the blasts were civilians. This comes amid a high level of violence in the country despite ongoing peace negotiations.

According to TOLO News, the UN mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) report released on Tuesday said the overall civilian casualty figure for the first nine months of 2020 dropped by around 30 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Although the number of civilian casualties is lowest in the first nine months of any year since 2012, "the harm done to civilians remains inordinate and shocking," said the report.

"High levels of violence continue with a devastating impact on civilians, with Afghanistan remaining among the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian," the report said. On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near the Kawsar e-Danish education centre in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Kabul's western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

The death toll from the suicide bomb attack near an education centre in the Afghan capital has gone up to 30, while at least 70 others were injured, a security source told Sputnik. (ANI)

