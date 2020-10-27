Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 killed, 10 wounded in magnetic IED blast in Kabul

At least three people were killed, and 10 others were wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Char Qala in downtown Kabul on Tuesday, informed Kabul police.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:12 IST
3 killed, 10 wounded in magnetic IED blast in Kabul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least three people were killed, and 10 others were wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Char Qala in downtown Kabul on Tuesday, informed Kabul police. Police informed that the mine was placed on a Toyota Corolla-model car, reported TOLO News.

All the victims of the blasts were civilians. This comes amid a high level of violence in the country despite ongoing peace negotiations.

According to TOLO News, the UN mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) report released on Tuesday said the overall civilian casualty figure for the first nine months of 2020 dropped by around 30 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Although the number of civilian casualties is lowest in the first nine months of any year since 2012, "the harm done to civilians remains inordinate and shocking," said the report.

"High levels of violence continue with a devastating impact on civilians, with Afghanistan remaining among the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian," the report said. On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near the Kawsar e-Danish education centre in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Kabul's western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

The death toll from the suicide bomb attack near an education centre in the Afghan capital has gone up to 30, while at least 70 others were injured, a security source told Sputnik. (ANI)

Also Read: U.S. air strikes target Taliban fighters advancing on key Afghan city

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 to erode 3 yrs of fiscal consolidation gains of states: RBI

The additional outgo to combat the impact of COVID-19 will significantly erode the fiscal consolidation achieved by the state governments in the past three years, an RBI report said on Tuesday. In its study of the state budgets of 2020-21, ...

Five suspects appear at court in Meyiwa murder case

Five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, have appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court this morning.Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 in Voslo...

Ankhi Das quits Facebook

Ankhi Das, Facebooks head of public policy who was in the eye of storm over alleged bias in blocking of hate content on the social media platform, has quit the companyAnkhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her in...

Confident of two-thirds majority; providing jobs priority, will nullify Centre's farm laws: Tejashwi

Confident of the Mahagathbandhan getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020