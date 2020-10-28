Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twelve protesters detained during clashes with police in Rome

Police used water cannons in downtown Rome to disperse a demonstration against new measures by the Italian government to combat coronavirus, twelve people were detained after clashes with law enforcement officers.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:40 IST
Twelve protesters detained during clashes with police in Rome
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rome [Italy], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Police used water cannons in downtown Rome to disperse a demonstration against new measures by the Italian government to combat coronavirus, twelve people were detained after clashes with law enforcement officers. According to the Italian capital's newspaper il Messaggero, among the protesters in the Piazza del Popolo square were representatives of the ultra-right political organization New Force. After a series of skirmishes involving explosives and smoke bombs, the police used water cannons. The total number of protesters is estimated at 200-300 people. After the clashes, part of the aggressive crowd set fire to garbage containers and broke rental bicycles and scooters nearby.

The day before, similar clashes took place in Milan and Turin. Speeches by entrepreneurs in Genoa and Palermo were relatively peaceful. On Monday, new measures to combat the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic took effect in Italy. These include a ban on the work of catering establishments after 6 p.m. and the closure of theatres, cinemas and concert halls.

The government decree also terminated the operation of gyms, swimming pools, health and spa centres, as well as gambling establishments: casinos, gambling halls and betting offices until November 24. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: German, Czech, Italian virus records deepen Europe worries

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan are joining hands to present the Tamil film anthology Navarasa, based on the nine rasas or emotions for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The nine short films will narrate storie...

Study reveals artificially sweetened drinks may not be healthier than sugary drinks

Sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be, according to a ...

US accuses Syria of delaying constitution ahead of election

The United States and several Western allies on Tuesday accused the Syrian government of deliberately delaying the drafting of a new constitution to waste time until presidential elections in 2021 and avoid UN-supervised voting as called fo...

Yogi Adityanath set to address 6 poll rallies in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address six rallies in the poll-bound state of Bihar starting today. On Wednesday, he will address gatherings in Siwan, East Champaran and Chanpatia Assembly in Paschim Champaran districtThe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020