Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000

Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 400,000 on Wednesday after 4,029 new cases were recorded within one day, pushing the tally to 400,483, while the death toll rose by 100 to 13,612.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:04 IST
Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ministry also said 3,545 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 325,793.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces after being first detected in the archipelagic nation on March 2. Jakarta detected the highest number of infections with 102,678 cases and 2,188 deaths, followed by East Java with 51,506 cases and 3,704 deaths, and West Java 34,745 cases with 708 deaths.

Head of Indonesia's national COVID-19 task force Doni Monardo on Tuesday acknowledged that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the country still hovered above the global average. However, Monardo said he was optimistic that the government would soon be able to reduce the virus-related fatalities through robust cooperation among health workers. (ANI/Xinhua)

