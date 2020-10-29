Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 44 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hours, Turkey registers 4

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 44 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the four violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:06 IST
Russia registers 44 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hours, Turkey registers 4
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 44 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the four violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. "The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 44 ceasefire violations (the Syrian side - 35), including 34 in Idlib province, 4 in Aleppo province and six in Latakia province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded four breaches," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.6 tonnes, to a village in Hasakah province. Additionally, 511 Syrian refugees have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added. This figure included 153 women and 261 children.

Syrian engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 24 explosive devices. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Labour responsible for unlawful harassment over anti-Semitism, report says

Britains main opposition Labour party was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism under the previous leadership of left-wing veteran Jeremy Corbyn, an equalities body said. Corb...

WRAPUP 1-Britain pressed to follow French and German lockdowns as COVID rates surge

Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits....

China blasts US charges against agents seeking man's return

China on Thursday accused the US of seeking to smear Beijings efforts to pursue fugitives, a day after the Justice Department charged eight people with seeking to coerce a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to ...

DST launches schemes for women scientists, researchers in science and engineering

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the SERB POWER schemes that aim to encourage emerging as well as eminent women researchers to undertake RD activities in frontier areas of science and engineering. The sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020