Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts to assist Afghanistan through Chabahar port appreciated by US: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that India's efforts to assist Afghanistan through the Chabahar port were appreciated by the United States during the recently concluded 2+2 Ministerial dialogue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:53 IST
Efforts to assist Afghanistan through Chabahar port appreciated by US: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that India's efforts to assist Afghanistan through the Chabahar port were appreciated by the United States during the recently concluded 2+2 Ministerial dialogue. Speaking at the weekly media briefing, Srivastava said: "Our development assistance and multi-modal connectivity infrastructure and trade linkages that have been built and our efforts in this regard through our development assistance to Afghanistan to sustain the growth and development there over the long term was something which was appreciated by the US side."

The MEA Spokesperson was replying to a question -- whether the US had given a green signal to the developments on Chabahar port in Iran. In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran.

The Chabahar Port, which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, is located in the Gulf of Oman. The United States has provided a "narrow exemption" to India from sanctions on the Chabahar project in Iran as it plays a vital role in transporting India's humanitarian supplies to war-torn Afghanistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

As he did every day, the sexton of the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice opened up the doors around 830 a.m. There were few people around the first Mass of the day was not due to start for another two hours. But soon after he sta...

Mexico signs accord with U.N. agency to ensure medication supply

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday signed an agreement with the U.N. Office for Project Services UNOPS for the purchase of medications abroad, aiming to resolve chronic supply shortages and high prices. The deal will ...

80 per cent Consumers Expect Better Customer Service During COVID-19, Finds Hiver Research

Bangalore Karnataka India, Oct 29 ANINewsVoir As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more than 80 per cent of consumers expect customer support to get more empathetic or more responsive, and in some cases, both, according to a global survey re...

Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryana’s Nuh district

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a special investigating team SIT to probe alleged forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryanas Nuh district. The plea has alleged that the life, personal liberty and religious ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020