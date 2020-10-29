Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quran, Islamic Sharia should be basis for Doha peace talks, says Afghan President

The Quran and Islamic Sharia should be the basis for the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha, said Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday while speaking at a ceremony on Prophet Mohammad's birthday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:46 IST
Quran, Islamic Sharia should be basis for Doha peace talks, says Afghan President
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Quran and Islamic Sharia should be the basis for the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha, said Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday while speaking at a ceremony on Prophet Mohammad's birthday. He called on the Taliban to make the Holy Quran and Islamic sharia as the basis for the talks and exchange views with religious scholars of the country, reported TOLO News.

Ghani alleged that while the Taliban have claimed that they have fought for the religion, they have made the US-Taliban deal as 'basis for the talks'. "40 drug smugglers have been asked to release by those who are accusing the government of corruption," said Ghani, referring to the Taliban's call for the release of their prisoners.

"None of these 40 individuals have been arrested over links with the Taliban....We are building mosques in the country but the Taliban is destroying mosque and madrassas," TOLO News quoted Ghani. The Doha negotiations have faced delays over two disputed points for the ground rules for the talks: the religious basis for the talks and the authority of the US-Taliban deal as the "mother deal" underlying the current negotiations.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks upon the conclusion of prisoners' exchange. The peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Doha.

However, an uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the talks began. Meanwhile, both sides have publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP bans online gaming, betting; asks Centre to block access to 132 apps, websites in state

Andhra Pradesh has banned online gaming, online betting and gambling, and has urged the Centre to direct all internet service providers to block access to 132 websites and apps, including Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League and Adda52, ...

Lukashenko shuts borders, shakes up security team to stamp out Belarus protests

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko partially closed the countrys land borders and replaced his interior minister and named three security hawks to new roles on Thursday in an attempt to tighten his grip after months of mass protests. Mi...

Maharashtra minister urges Railway Ministry to increase number of local trains in Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said a letter has been written to Railway Ministry to increase the number of local trains in Mumbai in view of number of commuters. Speaking to reporters here, Shaikh said, We have writt...

AIADMK govt takes executive route to implement 7.5 pc quota in medical courses

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order notifying 7.5 per cent quota for students of state-run schools in admission to undergraduate medical courses from the current 2020-21 academic year. Since the National Eligibility-cum-En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020